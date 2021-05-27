I read with growing dismay the names of only 35 Republican members of the House who chose country over party, who decided that the 95 injured Capitol policemen and 85 injured Metro D.C. policemen were owed at least an iota of respect by the very people they risked their lives to protect.
Not one of the men and one woman representing our state chose to honor those who protected them or the nation they swore to honor. No one chose to find out why our nation and Capitol were attacked that day. Simply a sad day for our state.
JAN HAYDEN
attorney
Metairie