So many times my reaction to David Grunfeld's photos is "Wow, he's done it again!"
He captures the essence of the scene, tells a story and enhances my understanding of the accompanying article.
The photo of the debris on Rose Street in Arabi merits compliments. Seeing the destroyed homes on both sides of the street next to the ones left standing really brings the randomness of the devastation to life.
And I also enjoy his artful photos, like the woman waiting to get on the streetcar in the rain or the Superdome at dusk with the Central City neighborhood in darkness after Hurricane Ida.
He is a truly gifted photographer.
PEG USNER
artist
Mandeville