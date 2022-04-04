Those of us old enough to remember the gas lines and price increases during the two OPEC oil embargoes in the 1970s should recall the ability to get gasoline was severely impacted.
In the aftermath, the Strategic Petroleum Reserve was put into place to release oil to the marketplace in the event that insufficient supplies threatened our national security.
Currently, we are experiencing a spike in crude and gasoline prices due to worldwide demand as pandemic impacts wane and economies heat up. However, while there is an economic impact to all of us as a result of increased oil prices, unlike in the ‘70s there are no gas lines, no rationing of the days you can get gasoline and no shortage of gasoline at service stations.
The current plan to release oil from the SPR does not meet a strategic need for our national security, but rather is a political decision by the administration to "do something" ahead of the midterm elections in the hope that it will bolster poor approval numbers and help the current majority retain seats in Congress.
The oil should remain where it is, awaiting an actual national strategic need, rather than be sacrificed as part of a political strategy that will have little or no effect on our pocketbooks.
JOHN POULOS
retired vessel captain
Baton Rouge