When our backs are against the wall, this community rallies like no other. From COVID-19 to Hurricanes Zeta and Ida to the recent EF-3 tornado in St. Bernard, the people of our region have come together time and time again to support each other emotionally, physically, spiritually, and financially.
Whether it be staff members of United Way of St. Charles sleeping on mattresses in their building in the wake of Hurricane Ida to ensure someone was there to receive donations even in the middle of the night, or organizations like Sankofa Community Development Corporation that address systemic causes of social and health disparities in our community through their local food pantry assistance or workforce development programs, our nonprofits have stood in the gap and gone above and beyond to make a difference in all of our lives.
And that’s why Tuesday’s GiveNOLA Day is so near and dear to my heart. GiveNOLA Day is the 24-hour, online giving initiative of the Greater New Orleans Foundation for our 13-parish region that gives everyone the opportunity to be a philanthropist. Everyone can give of their time, resources, or money to support the nonprofits meeting the needs of our community. Last year, due to the amazing generosity of the people of our region, over 67,000 donations were made to more than 900 organizations for a total of $8.1 million. One hundred percent of donations go directly to local nonprofits, plus they receive a little bit extra from our Lagniappe Fund.
Whether your passion is arts and culture, education, mentoring, public safety or the environment, there is a nonprofit participating in GiveNOLA Day for you to support. In a region with many needs and opportunities, these nonprofits work to strengthen every part of our community from providing food, shelter, medical relief, support to families and seniors and so much more.
So, please join us in giving as generously as you can to the many organizations serving our communities on the front lines.
ANDY KOPPLIN
president and CEO, Greater New Orleans Foundation
New Orleans