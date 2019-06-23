A recent Advocate story was headlined "Water Woes." Yes, it is truly frightening when heavy rains flood areas of Baton Rouge unexpectedly as they did earlier this month, especially following the memorable trauma of the August 2016 flood. And not in the same places either.
So, I commend the mayor for seeking federal funds to help expedite improvements to our drainage system.
But while we're waiting for help, we could demand that the local planning and zoning folks stop permitting development in low areas, quasi-wetlands, and on other tracts where the natural flow of water will be seriously impeded. Retention ponds are never large enough to offset the amount of concrete and hardscape that thoughtless development brings.
Mother Nature knows that. But how many more "water woes" will we endure before we learn it too and demand better planning and zoning in our community?
Mary Ann Sternberg
freelance writer
Baton Rouge