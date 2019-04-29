The Baton Rouge Association for Gifted and Talented Students is extremely proud of the continued activism of the students and educators at McKinley Senior High. Their ability to succinctly share their concerns about policies and that they continually show up is impressive. We are also saddened by the potential cuts the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board may consider due to continual shortfalls in the budget. Teachers are amazing and the backbone of our educational institution, along with the many support staff who work with our children every day. Our hope is that the board and administration are able to find ways to avoid any layoffs. The health of our public school system is at stake for the long term.
This will continue to be an issue in coming years. The Industrial Tax Exemption Program has been getting much attention, and this is certainly one issue to be addressed for the revenue side. However, the other side is the hole caused in a large part by charter schools. A moratorium should be put on all applications at the district and state levels until legislation is passed to fix the funding inequities created by the charter school legislation. Fiscal notes should be included with all charter school applications. Why is this not done as it is important information for this process? That our district does not have the final say in this decision is tragic. If they decline a charter, BESE has the power to approve it, and usually does. This is painfully unfair and should be a 100 percent local decision. No applications for tax exemptions or charter schools should be considered by any entity facing a shortfall.
Our public school system is far from perfect, but it is the important vehicle we have to meet our constitutional duty to educate all children. The gifted program has legislative protection for class sizes that must be followed. This gives some protection to the special needs of these and other special education students. But all students deserve the same protection from diminished funding. When all of our schools have adequate funding to address all students' needs, then our public schools will get the support they need. But without the funding, our schools are not attractive options for families. So this becomes a chicken-and-egg proposition. What will our community do?
More transparency and understanding needs to be given to funding formulas. There is much speculation about how schools get and raise funds and the possible inequities there. Although it is complex, the public can and should understand this. All schools must be attractive options and serve those in geographic proximity. Universal pre-K and a moratorium on charters will give us the most bang for our buck to accomplish this important responsibility.
Anna Fogle
BRAGTS past president
Baton Rouge