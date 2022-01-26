This letter is in response to the Jan. 9 article, "Dual enrollment or AP," regarding the East Baton Rouge Parish superintendent's college prep plan. As an avid supporter and advocate of all public schools, a parent of a high school student and a concerned citizen in general, I feel that stakeholders, like me, need much more information.
As I understand it all students will begin to learn remotely in a minimum of four core classes starting in ninth grade, in hopes that all students will graduate with associate degrees. At first glance, that sounds great until you peel back the details:
1) Educating diverse learners has been one of the core values of the EBR school system as I understand it. Once you take away options and demand that all students learn one way, demise is imminent.
2) What are we saying to the dedicated teachers in the parish who are trained to teach high school students and reach them where they are academically, socially and emotionally? Will they not be needed anymore?
3) What data do you have to show on college readiness and college admissions of students who have gone through this program?
4) Are we catering to the needs of students who have a different career plan from being college-bound?
5) Why is there a rush to implement the plan this August? Did we do our due diligence and anticipate unintended consequences?
The devil is always in the details. We need details from Superintendent Sito Narcisse. I understand economies of scale and know that we can't have all of these different programs running simultaneously. What opportunity costs are there?
BRANDI ROBERTS
accountant
Baton Rouge