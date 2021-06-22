What is going on with the United States Postal Service?
We run a ministry/nonprofit that relies heavily on the Postal Service.
Just in the past two years, we have experienced: paychecks mailed to staff members never received; receipts this week mailed to a donor that dated back to January 2020 returned to us; donor had a check returned even though the address was correct.
But most importantly, the Internal Revenue Service is not receiving our nonprofit tax forms even though forms were sent certified mail. I then had to resend the forms and proof that they were sent on time. Again, the IRS didn't receive them on time and I had to do battle with the IRS for a year and a half, got fined and endured threats of seizure of property. All because the Postal Service never delivered the certified mail. Last month, I again received a letter from the IRS stating I did not send in yet another document during a different year. I've resent the document that was supposed to arrive May 19. According to the tracking bar, it has not arrived yet.
Add to this, going days without getting personal mail. Magazines that never arrive. Mother's Day card sent 6 weeks ago, never received.
And now the government agency wants another rate hike. Really? For what? A job well done?
I recently asked my postal carrier why I wasn't receiving my magazines. She stated that if they were sent, why wouldn't they be delivered?
Why, indeed.
VICKIE O'HARA
office administrator
Covington