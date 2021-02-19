When he voted to convict Donald Trump in the latest sham impeachment proceedings, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, burned his bridges with me and many other Louisiana voters.
There is no valid constitutional basis for impeaching a president who has already left office, and for the life of me, I cannot understand how anyone can seriously believe that exhorting one’s followers to “peacefully” and “patriotically” make their voices heard about a controversial election amounts to incitement to riot.
But that’s not what the impeachment was really about. The real purpose was to smack down the Orange Man and his 74 million voters, while diverting our attention from the use of COVID-19 as a pretext to change the election into a mail-in election, likely changing the outcome of the race.
The corollary purpose was to send a message that the Washington establishment will not tolerate a disrupter who will seriously challenge the agenda of managing the decline of America while kowtowing to China in its quest for world domination. The impeachment was just the latest warning by the ruling class that there will be hell to pay if the rest of us don’t get on board with endless foreign wars, open borders, deindustrialization under the guise of a “Green New Deal,” accepting the vicious premise that America is “systemically” racist, censorship by Big Tech of views that do not accord with Big Media’s propaganda, the use of the post-9/11 security state to persecute political dissenters, and endless mask mandates and school closures.
Cassidy saw fit to cast his lot with the radical “progressive” elements of the Democrat Party who have persecuted Trump continuously since before he was even inaugurated. Shame on Cassidy. It’s a shame we have to wait five more years to vote him out of office.
GEORGE LUCE
lawyer
Prairieville