The robust and eventful life of Ann "Dee Dee" Lamar Switzer Reilly, one of Louisiana's leading civic benefactors, is a reminder of the good a person can do in the public interest and to lift the quality of life for others around them.
Reilly and her late husband, Kevin P. Reilly Sr., expressed their love for this state and our community with a rare civic generosity. She leaves a vital legacy of promoting women’s health, education, reasoned discourse and journalism. Because of her, our schools, performing arts, scientific research and public communication are better.
We celebrate Reilly’s commitment to the common good and will never forget her.
LEONARD M. APCAR and MARTIN JOHNSON
communication professors
Baton Rouge