Through the historic challenges of 2020, unprecedented numbers of people in greater New Orleans turned to riding bikes to help them through difficult times. For the physical and mental health benefits, for the safe and affordable transportation option, there are many reasons we’ve all seen so many people outside enjoying a bike ride this past year. Now, New Orleans is poised to ride the “bike boom” even further in 2021.
For many years, New Orleans has been steadily transforming itself into a bike-friendly city. The number of people riding regularly has more than tripled in the last 20 years, and New Orleans is perennially in the top 10 of major U.S. cities for the percentage of people who commute by bike. In 2020, progress on rapidly expanding the new connected and protected bikeway network was inspiring. Recently, the completed portion of the Algiers bikeway network was named the #1 best new bikeway in America by the national organization People for Bikes.
In 2021, under Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s Moving New Orleans Bikes initiative, the city plans to build over 50 more miles of bikeways, focusing on connecting underserved neighborhoods to the downtown area where most of the region’s jobs are located. The New Orleans Complete Streets Coalition will soon be unveiling its “Art for the Bikeways” public art project and distributing activation mini-grants to support community use of new bike lanes and the development of complete streets.
It’s clear that 2021 is poised to be a banner year for bicycling in New Orleans.
After the many years of advocacy, planning, and hard work from so many people, I’m thrilled to see the benefits of biking and complete streets being manifested so dramatically. Making streets safe and comfortable for everyone leads to improvements to public health, fewer severe and deadly crashes for all modes of transportation, and a higher quality of life.
In polling commissioned by the New Orleans Complete Streets Coalition in 2019 and again last summer, 80% of New Orleans residents support the Moving New Orleans plan to rapidly improve bicycling by creating a completely connected network of safe, dedicated bike lanes and trails throughout the city. Building protected bike lanes is supported by 73%. And, incredibly, 93% of New Orleanians believe people deserve as many safe transportation options as possible to get to work on time.
As we roll into 2021, Bike Easy and our partners in the New Orleans Complete Streets Coalition are working to activate the low-stress bikeways coming online, engage the community in Moving New Orleans Bikes, and ensure everyone can get where they’re going safely.
DAN FAVRE
executive director, Bike Easy
New Orleans