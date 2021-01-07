U.S. Sen. John N. Kennedy, R-Madisonville, has proven himself to be a seditious traitor.
Anyone with half a brain knows the senator is up for re-election and needs the fools in Louisiana to keep him in his seat.
So instead of upholding the Constitution, Kennedy decided to take the coward's bet. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-Baton Rouge, and Kennedy claim to fight for this state but Louisiana is consistently ranked in the bottom of every metric. While they may garner some temporary accolades, history will not paint either of them in a favorable light.
What happened at the Capitol wasn't an embarrassment — it was an incredulous defamation of the principles they swore to uphold. At no point did I see "patriots" but instead saw a bunch of propagandized extremists, emboldened by a cult leader propped up by sycophants who make American democracy a farce to the world.
Both of Louisiana’s senators are repugnant cowards. They should resign.
JOE PAOLUCCI
self-employed
New Orleans