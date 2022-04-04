The special meeting of the East Baton Rouge Parish School Board set for March 30 was postponed due to bad weather. Per The Advocate’s article “Vote on EBR School Board Maps Set,” "the new maps are necessitated by the 2020 U.S. Census. The final map will go into effect with the Nov. 8 School Board election ... ”
I encourage East Baton Rouge Parish citizens to use this extra time to learn more about the redistricting process and contact their respective school board members to voice their opinion about their preferred map.
There are 19 maps on the docket. Of those, maps with 11 or more districts and a majority of Black districts would be the best choice and meet the rules and regulations of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.
Under the current East Baton Rouge Parish school board map, each of the nine school board members represents an average of 43,000 people. It must be challenging to effectively respond to and represent that many people.
Imagine increasing our school board to 11 or even 15 single-member districts. Each school board member would represent about 35,200 or 25,500 people, respectively.
Adding new school board members/districts would also change the dynamic of the governing body, and more importantly reflect the communities each individual member represents. The map the school board picks in 2022 will be in effect for 10 years — the remainder of my fourth grader's tenure as an EBRPSS student. He will graduate from high school in 2030.
CATHERINE CARMICHAEL
dietitian
Baton Rouge