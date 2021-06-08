no.ddays.060721.5.JPG
World War II veteran Sam Meyer, 96, stands up as he is recognized during the Dr. Hal Baumgarten D-Day Commemoration Ceremony and Program at the National WWII Museum in New Orleans on Sunday, June 6, 2021.

 STAFF PHOTO BY BRETT DUKE

In April, my wife and I visited New Orleans and had a wonderful time until I accidentally left my credit card wallet in the cab that picked us up at the National WWII Museum. After dropping us off at Jackson Square, I immediately realized what I had done.

We did not know the name of the cab company or the driver’s name, so our efforts to contact him were futile. The first thing I told my wife was that I thought things would work out well as I liked the cabbie and he seemed like a good guy. Since my wallet was black, I thought he might not find it for some time.

About a month later, I get a package from the museum with all of my credit cards and other items intact. I assume the cabbie dropped my wallet off at the museum as that was where he picked us up. I contacted the museum and talked with the young lady who had mailed my wallet, and she had no idea who had dropped it off.

I checked with the museum security department and they had no idea who had dropped it off. So here I am the recipient of an act of kindness and I don’t know who to thank. So I hope my cabbie sees this thank-you. Also, congratulations to New Orleans for the National WWII Museum, it was fantastic.

RICH MATTERN

Doylestown, Pa.

