In April, my wife and I visited New Orleans and had a wonderful time until I accidentally left my credit card wallet in the cab that picked us up at the National WWII Museum. After dropping us off at Jackson Square, I immediately realized what I had done.
We did not know the name of the cab company or the driver’s name, so our efforts to contact him were futile. The first thing I told my wife was that I thought things would work out well as I liked the cabbie and he seemed like a good guy. Since my wallet was black, I thought he might not find it for some time.
About a month later, I get a package from the museum with all of my credit cards and other items intact. I assume the cabbie dropped my wallet off at the museum as that was where he picked us up. I contacted the museum and talked with the young lady who had mailed my wallet, and she had no idea who had dropped it off.
I checked with the museum security department and they had no idea who had dropped it off. So here I am the recipient of an act of kindness and I don’t know who to thank. So I hope my cabbie sees this thank-you. Also, congratulations to New Orleans for the National WWII Museum, it was fantastic.
RICH MATTERN
Doylestown, Pa.