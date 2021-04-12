With respect to the April 8 letter, "To pay down debt, make corporations pay something more than nothing," it is important to remind everyone businesses do not pay taxes — not a penny. Businesses have no money of their own. All their revenues come from selling goods and services to consumers — you and me.
Those revenues, in turn, are used to buy raw materials, goods and services from other employers; to pay their employees; to distribute to investors (individuals, pension plans and insurance companies); and to pay taxes and to support departments that manage taxation. To have enough money to pay taxes, businesses increase prices to consumers or reduce compensation to employees. Unlike governments, businesses' books must balance periodically.
Who suffers most when businesses increase prices to cover taxes? Logically, the poor suffer the most, because the price increases are a greater proportion of their limited incomes. But the poor are often subsidized by governments, which tends to offset rising prices.
The burden then transfers to the lower middle class and middle class, whose standards of living fall. Price increases typically are not so great that they bother the upper middle class or the wealthy.
Thus, taxing businesses is bad policy because it harms those least capable of bearing harm. That is not to say businesses should get off free. Most businesses today operate across many borders and may use unfair amounts of resources in some areas — resources that are worth more than what the businesses bring into the affected areas. To balance an area's books, businesses may be justly taxed in affected areas.
There are two important principles to keep in mind. One is that consumers pay all business taxes, thus, reducing their standards of living. The second is that governments like business taxes because they hide true costs of governments in the prices of goods and services sold to consumers.
STEVE OSBORNE
retired chemical engineer
Luling