I would like to comment on Kathryn Goppelt's letter to the editor of April 14.
She states, "Our rights under the First Amendment, including our religious freedom, are under attack.
"The Constitution does not give us any rights. God gives these. The Constitution was written so that our government would secure these rights."
She further states that "A healthy immune system is able to fight off the invading virus; further on she states, “Those who do not learn from the lessons of history are destined to repeat them."
I'd advise Goppelt to re-read her Bible. Titus 3:1 states, "Put them in mind to be subject to principalities and powers, to obey magistrates, to be ready to every good work." That’s from the King James version.
This is God's command versus what she has stated, and we should obey Him. We are to abide by the law of the land that our governmental leaders have set forth.
In regard to having "a healthy immune system," not everyone has a healthy immune system.
Regarding "Those not learning from the past," those that do not adhere to the above God-given law are doomed.
MYRAN BOOKER
retired homemaker
St. Gabriel