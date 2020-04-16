As COVID-19 continues to sweep the United States, every day brings new changes and restrictions that range from social distancing to business closures and restrictions on our everyday lives. In a matter of hours, our education system was effectively shut down, leaving millions of kids without formal schooling and many unable to engage in distance learning opportunities.
While we are all being affected by this global crisis, not everyone is affected in the same way. This pandemic has further revealed the flaws and inequities within our educational landscape.
There are over 100,000 students attending public schools in the greater New Orleans area. In New Orleans, about 82% of these students are classified as economically disadvantaged. These children are disproportionately impacted by the ever-growing, trickle-down effects of this ongoing crisis.
Their households may be ill-equipped for distance learning without broadband internet, a laptop and a quiet place to study, and their parents may not have the capacity or support to step in to teach them.
Crisis moments such as these present the opportunity for real change: to break the ongoing pattern of inequity within our educational system. By no means is it easy, but it is possible.
To create stability for students, we must move from an emergency response mode to establishing a new norm of distance learning. This allows us to adequately prepare teachers to continue students’ growth and achievement, as well as help ease the disruption to student learning as a whole.
This requires direct and concrete support for parents to empower their children’s learning from home. This does not have to operate in one particular way but rather in multiple ways in various environments that impact differentiated learning for different grade levels. However, in order to meet students’ needs, we must act quickly.
We must ensure each child has a teacher who is capable of fully supporting their learning within this new environment, so we need to continue bringing excellent teachers to our virtual classrooms. These educators must be able to thrive in an environment in which they are forced to be even more creative, think that much more critically and constantly be agile. We must increase access to Wi-Fi and the technology needed to ensure every child has the tools to succeed.
The COVID-19 crisis is an unprecedented opportunity to not only hit the proverbial pause button, but to reset and permanently change the rules that affect the most vulnerable of our youth. It is of moral imperative that we seize this opportunity to at least try. Their futures depend on it.
JOY OKORO
executive director, Teach for America, greater New Orleans