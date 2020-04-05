One of my favorite things to do in the morning is prepare a cup of coffee and then sit down and read your paper. I start with the comics, then the headlines, then the local news.
I enjoy the local editorials which are typically about events in Louisiana. However, the national columns weigh heavily in favor of hate-filled tirades about Donald Trump's actions and of their opinion that all of his policies will result in failure. Does anyone read those except people who already hate Trump?
I read the title of the article and the first few incredibly negative, insulting sentences and then move on to other sections of the paper. Why not substitute some enlightening opinions about other events in our great country that would be positive and possibly educational? These writers never offer solutions, just streams of insults and hate-filled rhetoric.
I'm fine with people having opposing opinions and our elected officials should be brought to task when they follow questionable paths. However, it would seem that a truly great newspaper would have a little more diversity in selecting the articles for their editorial pages.
MICHAEL DEFELICE
real estate appraiser
Zachary