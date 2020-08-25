I know how important football is because I’ve put in 30 years working games on Friday nights around Baton Rouge. This pandemic has everyone working non-stop trying to find a way to keep it from spreading as deaths continue to rise. Scientists found out early this virus spreads from person to person through close contact and body fluids like sweat, coughing and/or sneezing. This is alarming; the game of football centers on constant contact and collisions.
Because of this many collegiate and professional players have opted out and will not play this year. The NFL, NCAA and LHSAA have either delayed the start of their seasons or have canceled them. If there is to be a 2020 fall season we’ll have to overcome major obstacles and find a plan to protect players, coaches and fans. These plans usually involve limiting stadium capacities from 25% to 50%; some stadiums will be empty. The hope: Fewer fans will limit the possibility of spreading COVID-19. Many restaurants, stores and businesses require those that enter their establishments wear protective masks. Teams will also enforce its players, coaches and fans wear medical masks. Schools are going further in their attempts to protect players and coaches, requiring them to be fitted for clear face shields.
I’ve learned what’s being done to help protect coaches, players and fans but haven’t seen much concerning ways to protect refs. I haven’t seen much from the LHSAA explaining what they’ll do to help protect refs. But there really isn’t much that can be done to protect refs. Officiating football puts us in the middle of everything that happens. When players collide, body fluids spray onto everything within 10 feet. Many times you’ll have four to eight players slamming into each other. There’s always the possibility of a fight breaking out, too. When they do we’re supposed to separate opponents as quickly as we can so the fight doesn’t spread.
Unless I’m in a sealed plastic suit from the top of my head to the bottom of my feet the instant I touch any player that has the virus I’m contaminated. Our uniforms can’t/won’t protect us. Even a slight bump from an infected player has the power to kill. Bumping into an infected player remains a constant threat to every official.
After the game is over the threat of an official becoming infected remains high. Officials ride together and if one crew member becomes infected during the game then the transmission of the virus remains high.
I just hope the LHSAA does the right thing and shuts everything down. In Louisiana, we live for football. It just wouldn’t be right if some die for football.
DENNIS M. DEARIE
retired electrician
Greenwell Springs