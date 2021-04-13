George Will's opinion that the Biden administration might use "semantic slipperiness" to incorporate human resource development to infrastructure seems misplaced. Childcare, education and health care are as much a part of infrastructure as bridges, roads and railways.
Building and maintaining the economy of a nation depends on the skill and expertise of a healthy workforce. Money must be diverted into improving quality of life and creating a healthy workforce without which prosperity and even national security is at stake.
Just because something is expensive does not mean it should not be done. The vaccination program is expensive, but we are doing it anyway because it is fundamental to our existence. Similarly, infrastructure development, human and concrete, are both essential to the existence of a robust economy. Ignoring the need for human resource development will lead to nothing but myopic growth.
To declare that regulations are against the spirit of capitalism is nothing but crony capitalism. If capitalists are OK with the idea of bailouts, which are nothing but handouts, regulations should be digestible as well. Besides, the ideas of capitalism did not drop down from the sky as the Ten Commandments. They were floated by economists and have been subject to change through time.
To treat them as sacrosanct when needed and disregard them when it suits a purpose is ridiculous. Need of the hour should set the agenda for all progressive policies.
The Biden administration’s bold infrastructure package is what this nation currently needs to keep itself relevant in an ever-changing kaleidoscopic world of gains and losses.
SHOBHA KRISHNAN
elementary school teacher
Baton Rouge