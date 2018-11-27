Contractors working to repair the Sunshine Bridge set jacking brackets in place the evening of Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018, along the bottom of the bridge in St. James Parish. Far below is the Mississippi River. The brackets, which each weigh 1,500 pounds, will eventually be used with jacks to realign the damaged bridge and handle stresses that are now bearing on a damage metal beam, allowing a new beam being fabricated to be installed. A crane barge hit the bridge Oct. 12, damaging the original beam. Some of the jacking equipment has already arrived while the replacement beam is being fabricated, state highway officials said.