When people hear “Louisiana,” many tend to think of New Orleans, Mardi Gras, Baton Rouge and our flair for football. But few think about our Civil War sites, like the Port Hudson State Historic Site.
Located less than a half-hour away from the state capital, it marks where Black soldiers engaged in major combat for the first time during the Civil War. But today, Port Hudson’s history is at risk of being erased, as residential and commercial interests grow. The American Battlefield Trust has been involved in the battlefield’s protection since 1993 but has recently stepped up its game to safeguard the stories of Black valor that could all too suddenly be lost to the bucket of an excavator.
Despite his 40,000 men, Union Gen. Nathaniel Banks failed to coordinate his assaults on Port Hudson on May 27, 1863. In a last attempt to break the Confederate lines, the 1st and 3rd Louisiana Native Guard were ordered forward. These units — made of newly freed Black men — stared down Confederate guns by taking the deadliest path along the Mississippi to infiltrate enemy territory. Representing the first combat actions of Black soldiers during the war, these men were unfortunately defeated in their pursuit.
Instead, Union victory at Port Hudson came after a 48-day siege. But the Louisiana Native Guard remains an enduring symbol of Black strength and resilience. They helped chip away at prejudices in the Federal army and dispel the myth that Black soldiers were unfit for active combat.
Visiting Port Hudson has made it clear to me that historic sites help strengthen communities, and that far too many have disappeared from the public eye. With the American Battlefield Trust’s Youth Leadership Team, I’ve learned that preservation is key.
The time is now to celebrate Black heroes of the past and protect the places that help us tell their stories.
ALEXIS ELLIS
high school senior, American Battlefield Trust Youth Leadership Team member
St. Rose