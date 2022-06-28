When it became public knowledge in 2008 that Mary and I were moving to New Orleans, The Washington Post asked me why we were leaving Washington. My reply was, “I do not want to grow old among strangers.”
Wow, has that paid off.
I literally cannot walk a block in this city without being treated with recognition and respect. As a Roman Catholic and a Democrat, I am guided by the command of the Gospel of St. Luke and the admonition of President John F. Kennedy, who said, “To those whom much is given, much is expected.”
New Orleans has given me much. It pains me very much to say this, but our city is, quite simply, not working. I will spare you a depressing litany of details. We all know them all too well.
It seems to me there are three ways that our elected leadership can deal with this situation:
1. Denial. The truth of the matter is we already have our own river. We don’t need another one from Egypt. If we don’t face reality, things will never change.
2. Point fingers and blame one another. I could go back to Washington and get all of that I need.
3. Recognize that our city’s strongest asset is the creativity and talent of its citizens. After Hurricane Katrina, citizens demanded major reforms and made them happen organically.
Why can’t talented people, neighborhood associations, pastors, universities, and civic and business leaders lead the way — again — by developing real strategies that address the numerous challenges we face?
Let’s do what our great river and our great Carnival krewes do: Let’s get rolling.
JAMES CARVILLE
political consultant
New Orleans