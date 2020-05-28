Letters have been written implying and stating that systemic racism is the underlying problem in society and the cause of a disproportionate number of minority deaths due to the coronavirus.
There is no room for racism, systemic or personal, in a civilized society. Wherever it exists, it should be eliminated, but saying it is the underlying problem in society I think is just as inaccurate as saying it doesn’t exist. Using myself as an example, I would like to suggest there is a different underlying problem in society today.
I’m not aware of any poverty lines from the mid-1950s to the early 1960s. I know what my divorced mother made then, and converting that to today’s dollars, our family of six was about $5,000 below today’s poverty line. We all chipped in to make sure we had what we needed and some of what we wanted.
When I enrolled at LSU in 1963, I experienced a freedom I had never known and I went nuts. I flunked out and was given the opportunity to evaluate my priorities before I returned. I worked in the swamps and marshes for a semester and returned with exactly the same attitude and behaviors and flunked out again.
I got married, spent six years in the Navy, returned to LSU with a wife and two boys, and graduated. I got a job and worked until I retired with only slightly better attitudes and behaviors for many of those years. Poor attitudes, behaviors and choices led to many undesirable consequences. Eventually, I made some important changes, though not enough, and life improved.
Now, I am old and overweight. I have hypertension and am borderline diabetic. If I get the coronavirus and die due to underlying conditions, it will not be because I am a Cajun, because I lived below the poverty line, because I live in “cancer alley” or because of any other excuse I might use.
It will be because I continue to choose boudin, cracklins and beer over fruits, vegetables and milk, because I lay around more than exercise, and because I have not paid proper attention to my health and well-being.
Like millions of other Americans of all races, I am a self-made victim of what I believe is the underlying problem in society today — a lack of personal responsibility.
The best way to help people is to give them the information and tools necessary to help themselves. If we expect long-term success for people and programs, I believe personal responsibility must be the foundation upon which all other solutions are built.
BO BIENVENU
retired veteran
Prairieville