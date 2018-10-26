As I read James Carville's recent letter to the editor regarding the suspension of Devin White, I scoffed at his evocation of President Ronald Reagan's historic words,"tear down this wall." Being the nephew of someone who risked their life to escape East Germany, I thought the equivalency between communist tyranny and a suspension of one player a bit hyperbolic.
Ultimately, I laughed it off as just something an avid sports fan might say in the heat of the moment. Myself a fan of the Saints and the Tulane Green Wave, I am no stranger to boisterous and animated commentary. I have experienced my fair share of bitter losses and calls by referees that I vehemently disagreed with. However, Carville's recent comment that he would "believe the Saudi government before I'd believe the SEC commissioner's office" simply went too far.
I am admittedly sympathetic to anger over Devin White's suspension, given that the stakes are so high for the Tigers. We must take a step back, though, when we find ourselves comparing the bad call of a referee to that of an authoritarian regime that has committed a litany of horrific acts in the recent months alone.
I should not have to remind Carville that outside of the recent murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the Saudi government has jailed and tortured numerous dissidents in its country. Furthermore, the Saudi government’s slaughter of thousands of Yemeni civilians is hardly a trivial issue.
Carville’s words conflate a bad call in a football game with the atrocities of a brutal regime. This is inexcusable, as it not only debases our public discourse, but it also precludes us from having an honest discussion about issues of much more importance than the outcome of a football game.
A football game is rightly so the source of passionate and ardent discussion. However, such rhetoric should be moderated relative to the many truly important issues we face as Americans. Should we continue to support a regime that is responsible for the deaths of thousands of Yemeni civilians? Perhaps the talk of LSU football and the injustices of the SEC should be shelved at least for a bit until we are able to have a discussion in earnest about the allies we have what they are doing with our support.
Instead of letting our public discourse be debased by hyperbole over a football game, we have the opportunity to affect actual change by pressuring Congress to take action on the humanitarian crisis that is the civil war in Yemen. In our fandom, we ought not forget which issues are truly important.
To amend the words with which Carville ended his letter to the editor: “In the name of all that is right, holy and just in this world,” let us tone down the rhetoric and confront the many real issues facing America today.
Christian Hyde
student
New Orleans