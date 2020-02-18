There is a simple, guaranteed way to achieve tort reform and lower insurance rates: Outlaw the attorney contingency fee.
No rational argument can be made to justify a lawyer confiscating any part — much less a third or a half — of the compensation paid to his client for the client’s — not the lawyer’s — physical pain and suffering or economic losses. A lawyer reaping riches on account of his client's physical or economic suffering is simply immoral.
The contingency fee system creates perverse incentives: Neither the plaintiff's lawyer nor his attending physician want the plaintiff to make a rapid recovery from his injuries. The more and the longer the plaintiff suffers, the larger the ultimate "take" for the lawyer and the doctor.
Yes, there are doctors to whom plaintiff attorneys invariably refer their injured clients who will deliver the "desired" opinions concerning the severity of the plaintiff's injuries and the need for extended medical care in exchange for the lawyer's further referrals of new patients and the guarantee that their inflated bills for unneeded medical services will be paid. Thus the system corrupts not only the legal but also the medical profession.
Eliminating the contingency fee would place the plaintiff lawyers on the same footing as the lawyers who represent defendants in tort litigation. They are paid for the time they spend in defending the case. Their hourly fees are negotiated between them and their clients.
The more experienced, skilled and successful attorneys naturally command a higher hourly fee than the less skilled. That is how a free market works in all human interactions. Lawyers on the plaintiff side of tort litigation could negotiate similar fee arrangements with their clients, with hourly rates based on their professional reputation.
Other benefits likely to result from abolishing the contingency fee: All those ugly billboards along the I-10, I-12 and other highways and byways advertising plaintiff lawyer services, will disappear. Lawyers will be elected to judgeships based on their character and reputation and not be beholden to the plaintiff lawyers whose generous campaign contributions assured their election.
BORIS NAVRATIL
retired lawyer
Baton Rouge