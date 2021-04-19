“If you always do what you’ve always done, you’ll always get what you’ve always gotten.” Henry Ford, to whom some attribute this quote, may have been on to something, something that the new superintendent of East Baton Rouge schools, Sito Narcisse, tapped into it when he announced his “Smart Start” plan. We recognize the plan itself is definitely something new and boldly different — and we should hope that the results will yield something better for our district.
In January, our school board hired Narcisse to bring a new vision and direction to addressing the needs of persistently struggling schools, low student achievement and a host of other issues that have plagued the district for years. Narcisse did not shy away from the monumental task set before him, but instead immediately set out identifying the most crucial issues that had to be addressed right away. That is how the Smart Start plan was born — as a solution to ongoing problems that were continually given the same, tired treatment.
The crux of the Smart Start plan is to give our teachers the training and support they need to properly address the learning loss that has occurred for students as a result of the pandemic. In addition to the training and bolstering of skills, the plan also calls for teachers to be given an extra stipend for their dedication to their profession during this past year.
Moreover, EBR students will return eight days earlier than normal, which will give them a buffer of time likely needed to get reacclimated to the rigors of in-person learning. Any way you look at it, the Smart Start plan is, well, smart — and it’s doing something new with the intention of yielding a new result. For all these reasons, it should be an easy plan for all of us to support.
Teachers, school leaders, parents and students have all had to adapt constantly, and often heroically, in the last year. But as we reach the end of another school year affected by the pandemic, we must remember that what matters most is getting results for our students.
If we care about helping students, isn’t it good to know that EBR has a student-focused, forward-thinking superintendent? One who is offering not the same repeated plan, but rather a different solution that aims to prioritize the needs of our students above all else?
I certainly think so.
TERRENCE LOCKETT
director, Democrats for Education Reform Louisiana
East Baton Rouge