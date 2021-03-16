It’s been more than two months since the attempted coup. We the people haven’t forgotten what happened on Jan. 6. Donald Trump invited a mob to stop the counting of electoral votes.
They came to hang Mike Pence. They came to injure and to kill. They defecated on the floor of the Capitol and carried Confederate flags. Five died and many brave police officers were severely injured. We haven’t forgotten.
When Republicans say they support the police we remember the image of a Trump supporter beating a cop with an American flag. We remember Sen. Mitch McConnell’s words. Trump was responsible. “The mob was fed lies.”
We remember that even after the violence, Sen. John N. Kennedy and Rep. Steve Scalise voted to suspend voting for 10 days. Can you imagine what would have happened in those 10 days if that bill had passed? We saw and heard and we have not forgotten.
The Republicans can bang on about Dr. Seuss and socialism but people are hurting and they are getting help now. Every Republican voted no to give checks for children to reduce the health care insurance costs to support families to pay for food and rent. We won’t forget that either.
When Republicans cut taxes for the wealthy, they serve their masters but when Democrats help the poor and middle class the Republicans condemn it unanimously. We won’t forget.
We will remember. As Republican leaders bend their knees at Mar-A-Lago and kiss the ring of their big liar we will remember the five who died and how we came so close to losing our democracy on Jan. 6. We won’t forget.
RODGER KAMENETZ
poet
New Orleans