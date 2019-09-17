How could anyone think taking money from our military to build a wall (that Mexico was supposed to pay for) is not insane? We owe our members of the military the best of everything; they have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country. We owe our military families more than we could ever repay. What is happening to our leaders? How do they sleep at night? The money that was designated for the military is money it needs; those projects are not for golf courses and stays at resorts. Could someone please, please think seriously about this?
Jermaine Duplessis Lewis
retired school board employee
Algiers