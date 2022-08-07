Citizens realize that outsourcing their personal protection to governmental agencies no longer works, and citizens must be self-reliant and prepared to protect themselves. The current lawlessness sweeping America confirms the need to preserve our constitutional right to bear arms, resulting in more gun sales and more concealed carry permits issued.
Why?
Police departments are defunded and downsized. Good, brave, dedicated police officers are leaving for other professions for more pay and less danger. Reactive, rather than proactive, policing is now the norm. This results in longer response times when mere seconds can make the difference between life or death.
Progressive politicians and district attorneys encourage criminal behavior by refusing to prosecute criminals that steal, loot, assault, riot, vandalize and burn down cities. Violent criminal suspects are released without bonds, and violent convicted criminals are released early. The flip side is victims may be prosecuted if their split-second decision to use force to protect themselves or their property is considered excessive by prosecutors using 20/20 hindsight.
Reasonable gun restrictions such as age limits and background checks are justified. However, restricting the type of gun a law-abiding citizen can buy or holding gun manufacturers and sales outlets responsible for criminal activity of others will not stop criminal behavior; it will restrict innocent citizens from having access to the tools needed for protection.
We must not give in to “progressive” policies that put criminal rights above victim rights, that persecute police and restrict gun availability to law-abiding citizens. Instead, we must support law enforcement officers and elect officials that protect victims, not criminals.
THOMAS NOLAN THOMPSON
retired engineer
Eden Isles