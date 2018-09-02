I worked for the Mitt Romney presidential campaign in Tampa in 2012. I was was pulling advance duty — for the politically uninitiated, that’s like party planning for campaign events — for U.S. Sen. John McCain's speaking event in Sun City Center in support of Romney.
Based on the schedule, I knew the senator hadn’t eaten since the night before. He was starving.
A woman whose name I can’t remember — let’s call her Michelle — showed up with a large, aged greyhound. She worked for a group that championed protections for old racing dogs and had legislation before the Senate. “Can I get a minute with the senator?” she asked me as I worked the door. “I don’t know," I told her. "I’ll make the introduction, but the man hasn’t had a break since 6 a.m.” She stayed near the back of the room.
For hours, the Sun City Center residents eviscerated the man, who maintained his noble composure. After his speech, McCain stayed for a question-and-answer session and didn’t flinch while any and every question was asked.
After spending hours on the defensive, McCain huddled in the corner until people left the building. As he was leaving, I stepped in the senator’s way and said, “Senator McCain, this is Michelle and she represents...” With that, McCain was already petting the dog as he pulled two chairs from a nearby table forward and signaled Michelle to have a seat. They spoke for the better part of a half an hour.
I don’t know how McCain voted on that bill when it came up, but Michelle with the greyhound was in tears as she left the clubhouse, saying to me: “No senator has ever taken the time to talk to me. None. He didn’t have to either. I’m not one of his constituents. He’s the nicest person I’ve ever met.”
Sen. John McCain was the nicest man I’ve ever met.
Not long after, McCain’s caravan stopped at Wendy’s because the senator craved a Frosty.
Darren Muse
New Orleans