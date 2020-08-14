One of President Donald Trump’s recent executive orders is to reduce the $600 weekly federal contributions to those unemployed to $400 weekly, with $100 of that coming from the states. This is on top of the amount each state grants. Louisiana’s amount is at the very bottom of the state grants, at $247 weekly.
Much concern is being raised about the state’s ability, especially Louisiana’s, to afford this increased $100 weekly distribution. But other than the administrative costs to run the system, the states do not generally incur the unemployment costs. (Some states may supplement these costs from their general funds.) The costs are mostly borne 100% by the employers. In Louisiana, employers pay a rate (based on their industry group) up to each employee’s pay, up to a total of $7,700 per year, per employee.
So, Louisiana’s employers pay all the individual employee amounts paid for unemployment. Many options exist that do not cost the states additional funds: Increase the annual base earnings amount from $7,700 annually, (borne by employers); split the increased unemployment compensation cost between the employer and the employee and; possibly, as a last resort (which in Louisiana’s case, is overdue) the state participates in the above sharing of these increased costs.
BRENDAN P. MINIHAN SR.
retired CFO
Metairie