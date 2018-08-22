As a retired businessman who worked on the Criminal Justice Reform efforts over the last two years, I was deeply disturbed by the recent article by Mark Ballard quoting our state attorney general promoting executions by hanging, firing squads, etc.
I’m not advocating for or against the death penalty, but after such meaningful efforts in beginning the much-needed reform efforts in our criminal justice system, comments (whether for political purposes or not) such as these reflect poorly on our state and are simply embarrassing. We have a long way to go in improving our justice system, and very diverse groups are working together to make this happen. It is the only credible way to make the needed changes meaningful.
I hope we will see improved dialogue from our chief law enforcement official.
C. Geron Hargon
retired banker
Baton Rouge