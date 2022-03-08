I’m working on my dissertation, a history of New Orleans East including grand visions of the 1960s, its heyday of the 1970s/early 1980s, the effects of the oil crash in the mid- to late-'80s, the narrative of decline in the 1990s, and the rebranding and renaissance era leading up to Hurricane Katrina and post-Katrina.
As part of my research, I'm interviewing long-term residents, examining census data and researching Times-Picayune archives. I want to share what I’m learning.
There are two major recurring themes I've gathered that we can't seem to permanently address when it comes to crime and policing. I have documented evidence from this newspaper that since the 1980s, we keep having the same two discussions: first, state troopers policing I-10/I-610, and secondly, splitting the New Orleans East precinct into two police districts.
This is the reason studying history is important, to not repeat mistakes. We need to stop doing that and change course.
I am from this city, I care deeply about its future, and I want my research to go beyond the ivory tower walls. New Orleans has much potential and I want to open up everyone's eyes and provide them with the tools and data to think critically about how to move this city forward.
I implore people to seriously look into these two issues. We don’t need another research study or commissioned report. I’m doing it for you.
It’s time to permanently have state troopers present in Orleans Parish, just like in every other parish, and it’s time that we split New Orleans East into two districts.
CHARLES MILLER
doctoral student
New Orleans