I applaud U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy’s vote on Feb. 13 to pass a War Powers Resolution against war with Iran.
He was among eight Republicans to vote for the resolution, which passed 55-45. The legislation, passed by the House in January, reasserts that it is Congress’ constitutional power to declare war and seeks to prevent the executive from initiating military action against Iran without congressional authorization.
In 2018, Cassidy voted positively on some amendments to a War Powers Resolution on war with Yemen but ultimately voted against it. His vote last week is a positive act to uphold the constitutional separation of powers and stop endless wars in the Mideast.
I disagree with Cassidy’s assertion the assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was a legal use of force in self-defense; reporting by The New York Times on Feb. 6 shows the attack on Americans in Kirkuk that justified the strike was done by the Islamic State group, not an Iran-allied militia, and the Pentagon’s report to Congress on the strike says it was retaliation for past Iranian actions, not about an imminent threat to American troops or facilities.
Nevertheless, the resolution he voted for sends a bipartisan message that military attack against Iran is not authorized by Congress nor is it covered by any existing authorization for the use of military force. Cassidy showed courage and principle with his vote.
BRIAN MARKS
president, Bienville House Center for Peace and Justice
New Orleans