When the president makes a statement about the inability of people being able to own certain weapons, such as a cannon, at the time of writing the 2nd Amendment, it tells a story of how little the top government official of the country knows of our history, and the reason the 2nd Amendment is certainly absolute.
In fact, that was one of the first rights granted by our Continental Congress.
At the time our country was being formed and fought for, we did not have an army or a navy. Our defense was on the backs of those who lived here. They weren’t even citizens yet because we had no country. But they did own the cannons and the other weapons used to fight for independence.
Even after a government was set up, it was the same people who possessed the weaponry. We had no navy, so cannons and weapons were seized by these private vessel owners from ships as they entered the waters we declared to be ours. These were privateers, who were given the legal right by our new government to steal weapons and keep them and build their own vessels and mount these stolen weapons, including cannons, on their own private ships, or to be used by their own private armies.
It is a shame that the president has such limited knowledge of our history. He should do a little reading before making such statements, and maybe he would then understand the importance of the individual’s ownership rights to bear arms.
Z. DAVID DELOACH
business owner
St Francisville