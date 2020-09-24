I have been a pediatrician in New Orleans for more than 40 years, and a member of Children’s Hospital’s Board of Trustees for almost that long. I am grateful that the children of our city and region have access to highly specialized, life-saving care right here at home.
A vital lifeline to that care is Abby.
Children’s Hospital put its first helicopter into service ten years ago. She was named “Abby” to remember a child who died after a tragic accident who might have survived had she had access to emergency transport. Generous contributions from the community, including many who knew and loved Abby, allowed us to provide state-of-the-art emergency transport service.
As the only free-standing quaternary pediatric health care facility in Louisiana, having critical care air transport capability is essential. Last year Abby flew 344 children to Children’s Hospital, almost one patient every day. Since Abby made her first flight she has helped save the lives of over 2,650 children.
This May, Children’s Hospital relocated its helistop to the top of our new medical tower for one reason: to enhance the safety of its critically ill patients and flight crews. It is simply a far safer place for Abby to land than the old helistop site and it is located directly above the ICUs where those critically ill children will be treated.
Since we relocated our helistop some neighbors have complained about the impact of sound in homes adjacent to the hospital. We listened to our neighbors and took several immediate actions — including obtaining approval for different flight approaches — to reduce Abby’s sound impact. Many of our neighbors tell us that those changes have significantly improved the impact of Abby’s flights.
We care deeply about our neighbors. We have made every effort to listen carefully to their concerns and continue to work to find and implement solutions. Councilman Joe Giarrusso has been extremely helpful in working with Children’s Hospital and our neighbors to find collaborative solutions. We hope that we will be able to return to a collaborative problem-solving process soon.
I hope that we can all recognize the helistop’s worth as it helps provide the fastest and safest option to save the life of a child. I am touched when I hear that children playing on The Fly often “take a knee” when Abby flies over, pausing to remember a child needing urgent care. But I am saddened to see this critical service moving into a legal process and generating adverse headlines in the paper.
This year, more than ever, we need to work and stand together to assure that all of our children, including the vulnerable and the underserved, have access to the care they need.
STEPHEN HALES
pediatrician
New Orleans