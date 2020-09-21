Remember just last year, when the historic Semmes School in the Holy Cross neighborhood collapsed following years of owners’ neglect? Even after repeated reports to code enforcement, nothing was done to protect the building.
We are now facing the same sad fate with the iconic 1895 Holy Cross School administration building, probably the most significant building in the Lower 9th Ward.
Starting with the purchase agreement in 2012, the owner clashed with the community in her quest to secure upzoning of the site to accommodate plans to build two over-scaled towers out front. Knowing the significance and beauty of the historic Holy Cross School administration building, it was always to be featured as the centerpiece. That was eight long years ago.
The plans have morphed, the project has changed, assured community amenities have vanished. Thankfully, the latest iteration lowers the new towers and promises affordable housing.
Whatever the plan, the defining majestic building always remained the cornerstone of the project. Tragically, the owner has permitted the historic site to drastically deteriorate — proclaiming a never-ending string of excuses of waiting on x, now y, now z … and more. In the meantime, the blue tarps have not only faded, they have disintegrated.
Complaints are brushed off declaring it’s expensive to tarp the roof — but not to worry, the building is fine. The truth is, drone photos reveal that part of the roof has collapsed. Interior photos show extreme degradation and demolition by neglect. In reality, the bigger “expense” is to the community and city if the building is lost.
We need to learn from the collapse of Semmes School, particularly the city’s code enforcement. This last remnant of the old Holy Cross School site, for which the historic neighborhood is literally named, is nearing the same fate.
The owner needs to secure the building from the elements immediately — period! The city needs to enforce compliance.
If the owner is not willing or able to care for the building, it should be sold to a new owner who will act responsibly — someone who will care for this beloved building, respect its history and ensure that it remains to serve the neighborhood, now and for future generations.
SANDRA STOKES
advocacy chair, Louisiana Landmarks Society
New Orleans