As an advocate for women’s and children’s rights, it pains me to think that R.H. Lea, as he indicated in a recent letter to the editor, is discouraged by so many women choosing to raise their own children rather than seeking the adoption option. I confess that I am rather attached to the idea of mothers and babies staying together. Isn’t it a child’s right to be raised by their mother? I considered the facts that he provided about maternal age and marital status, but fail to see why either factor should prevent a woman from keeping her child.
However, I do have good news for Lea. Louisiana state legislators actively promote and encourage adoption by constantly passing legislation that fails to promote a child’s life after birth. By failing to support equal pay for women, by failing to fund early childhood education, by failing to ensure access to health care, and by failing to fund higher education, our legislators make life difficult for the women who choose to raise their own children. These legislative maneuvers, accompanied by continued restrictions on access to abortion, seem designed to force women to choose the adoption option.
Of course it is sad when loving couples who long for a child can find no adoptable children; however, creating a world where a mother feels that she cannot raise her own child seems tragic.
Mary Ellen Burns
registered nurse
New Orleans