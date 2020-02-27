I often enjoy James Gill's stinging criticisms of local politics and its practitioners; however, his abilities as an electoral pundit leave a bit to be desired.
On Feb. 23, Gill writes Bernie Sanders is "A raggedy old man who … has no chance whatsoever of being elected president of the United States. No rational being could think otherwise."
Back on March 30, 2016, he wrote, "Trump, by any rational measure, is totally unfit to be president … [you can] Dismiss the pollsters by all means, but you ignore the Irish bookie Paddy Power at your peril and he favors Clinton at 2-5."
Sanders does about as well as, and oftentimes better, than the more "moderate" Democrats in head-to-head polls with President Donald Trump in the key "swing" states. These are the "purple" states lost by the Democrats' favored "moderate" candidate in 2016. These losses resulted in Donald Trump's victory in the Electoral College.
Before trying to make off-the cuff-predictions, Gill needs to spend as much time researching state-by-state and head-to-head polls as he does when he investigates local political skulduggery.
ROBERT RIVARD
lawyer
New Orleans