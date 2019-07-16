This is in response to the disturbing news that Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser plans to commercialize Fontainebleau State Park with a 155-room lodge and conference center. Your story concerns a recent “feasibility study” commissioned at the request of the lieutenant governor to provide support for this unwise development, which threatens to disrupt the natural ecosystem within the park.
Right now, this park is a fiscally solvent asset of the state without meddling by outside entrepreneurs. It is part of state government and provided for in the state budget. It supports a functional ecosystem, with naturally existing creatures including wild mammals, reptiles, amphibians, birds and insects.
In 2017, the lieutenant governor and his supporters succeeded in changing state law so that this proposed development only requires a decision by one person — the lieutenant governor, who appears to be the sole promoter of this project. Specifically, by Act 190 of 2017, he was given virtually complete freedom to use leases to do as he pleases with state property under his jurisdiction. Was that law intended to allow a deal with a private developer to construct a facility for a national hotel chain in a state park with absolutely no additional agreement from the public or any other elected official or body?
Those interviewed in your story were concerned only about economic impacts and opportunities in the St. Tammany Parish hotel market. There was no word about impacts on the ecosystem and wildlife which have existed forever in this park.
Letters: Why do officials want to compete with private hotels? A hotel at a state park doesn't make sense
The study’s authors are tone-deaf to the value of nature. While they note that a primary attraction of the park is its pristine nature, they consider “zip-lines” for people to tear through that pristine nature at high speed to be acceptable. Seriously?
I am very familiar with the area of the park targeted for this development and can attest to the astounding amount of insects, birds, and other animals that live in those woods and marsh. One important basic aesthetic consideration was not even mentioned in the feasibility study — night-time insects. Unless a large area of the marsh around their parking lots and buildings is drained, if people were to be able to walk around in the developed area between dusk and dawn there would have to be significant and continual pesticide use.
The lieutenant governor intends to establish a steering committee of “stakeholders” to assist with progress of his project. Since those persons will be selected by the lieutenant governor and their input has zero legal status anyway, that exercise will likely be what is known in the real word as a public relations campaign.
Given the lieutenant governor’s legal authority to strike this deal on his own, the only way to possibly avoid this ecocatastrophe is to appeal to him to abandon this foolish development and to leave Fontainebleau State Park wild.
Elise Read
retired
Covington