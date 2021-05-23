I am frustrated with folks who have no understanding of transgender youth, spreading misinformation. There should never be legislating against a minority for the gain of others.
As a middle-aged queer, gender nonconforming, trans person living between the binaries of male and female, I have fought for civil rights that most Americans take for granted.
At the age of 5, I knew I was queer and trans, but that for survival I had to hide it. This took a huge emotional/psychological toll and as I grew older I became more and more depressed because of the oppression I sublimated.
At 35, I entered a trans support group and my life started slowly turning around. Mind you, this was after having come out as a lesbian in the early ‘80s, which was no walk in the park. I fought for women’s rights, LGBTQ rights and AIDS activism. I had friends who took their own lives because their families cut them off and I watched friends die from AIDS, all because of other people’s fears and misinformation.
Trans women and girls, particularly women of color, are among the most discriminated against in society. Some are murdered every year because of other people’s fears.
Trans girls are not boys! It takes immense inner strength for trans girls to live as themselves and the very few who play sports on girls’ teams are not a threat to women’s athletics.
Talk to us and get to know us. Ask us your questions and learn about folks who are intersex, trans and gender nonconforming. We can give you the correct information and alleviate your fears.
MAXX SIZELER
artist
New Orleans