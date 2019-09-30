Healthy Lung Month in October is a month set aside for lung health awareness and is recognized by the American Lung Association and several health advocacy organizations across the United States, including the Louisiana Smoking Cessation Trust. The observance was designed to help educate members of the public about the importance of protecting their lungs against general neglect, bronchitis, mold, air pollution, and smoking.
The Smoking Cessation Trust is adding its support to these groups by encouraging Louisiana smokers (currently 23.1% of the population) to take this opportunity to “love your lungs” by quitting — not switching — and encouraging friends and family members to quit cigarettes as well.
We are all aware that lung disease affects an astounding number of Americans. More than 35 million of us live with a chronic lung disease like asthma and COPD, which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis — and smoking and secondhand smoke are leading contributors.
Even our children are not exempt from this deadly disease. Studies show that children and teens who are exposed to secondhand smoke in the home are affected by the same health problems that affect adults. Secondhand smoke may even cause problems for children later in life including, poor lung development, lung cancer, heart disease and cataracts. And with the current epidemic of e-cigarettes and teen vaping, rates of lung disease will undoubtedly, and sadly, continue to rise.
Cigarette smoking is responsible for more than 480,000 deaths per year in the United States, including more than 41,000 deaths resulting from secondhand smoke exposure. According to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals, smoking accounts for 6,500 deaths in our state every year. Our 23.1% adult smoking rate contributes significantly to our state’s continually dismal health status, which costs the state $1.89 billion dollars annually in health care expenditures and $2.49 billion in lost productivity.
So, during this Healthy Lung Month, the Smoking Cessation Trust strongly encourages you to take care of your lungs, so your lungs can take care of you.
Mike Rogers
Smoking Cessation Trust Management Services, Inc.
New Orleans