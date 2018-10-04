From out of the blue, came two of a different hue.
My wife and I have reached the golden twilight age of 86. We are both in declining health. Because of a serious case of glaucoma, I do not drive. She does.
En route to church one Sunday morning, we stopped at a service station to get gas. As she was pumping it, from out of the blue came a young man of another hue who said, “Lady, I will pump this for you.”
The pump stopped at $10. Then he said, “wait a minute.” He took out this credit card, pushed it in the slot, and filled up the tank.
Another time after church, we were dining at T.J. Ribs. We were just about finishing our meal when the waiter came up and said the gentleman seated at a nearby table (with his family of another hue) told the waiter to bring him our check, which he paid in full.
Such acts of kindness and concern on the part of many Baton Rouge citizens never make the news — the morning paper or 6 p.m. broadcast.
We will never forget the two of a different hue who came out of the blue.
There are good people (of all hues) here in Baton Rouge.
Cleveland Bailey Sr.
retired educator
Baton Rouge