NO.whodatesecondline.02.03.JPG
Keith "Fish" Williams shows off his Roger Goodell socks before the Saints second line parade at Kingpin Bar in New Orleans, Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019. After the second line, Saints fans put ticket stubs and memorabilia into a box for burial.

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

Regarding the recent letter from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in which he says he "understands the disappointment" of Saints fans:

There is a huge difference between a missed call (close) and a blatant missed call (obvious). A ref would have to have been asleep at the wheel to miss that call (you know which one I’m talking about.) Human error! If the ref or refs could make that kind of error, maybe we need to rethink those refs because this is beyond understanding.

Elaine Barberot

analyst supervisor

Metairie

