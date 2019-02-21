Regarding the recent letter from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in which he says he "understands the disappointment" of Saints fans:
There is a huge difference between a missed call (close) and a blatant missed call (obvious). A ref would have to have been asleep at the wheel to miss that call (you know which one I’m talking about.) Human error! If the ref or refs could make that kind of error, maybe we need to rethink those refs because this is beyond understanding.
Elaine Barberot
analyst supervisor
Metairie