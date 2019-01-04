Thanks so much for publishing the "Let's hear it for the kickers" letter by Peter Laughlin in the recent Advocate. My grandson is the place kicker at Millsaps College in Jackson, Mississippi, so I will definitely pass this along to him. Laughlin is totally correct; it's a pressure-packed job requiring nerves of steel and many, many hours of practice.
That goes for the snapper and holder, too, whose jobs are just as important. And don't forget the punters; they have to work just as hard and as long to perfect their kicking ability. And the linemen who have to block for the kickers are just as important. So when you see that kick sail through the uprights, remember all 11 players have worked hard to make it happen. I wish Laughlin luck with his Instagram page; I know my grandson and many kickers like him will really appreciate his efforts on their behalf.
Michael Sellen
retired sales representative
River Ridge