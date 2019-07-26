Women who are in favor of abortion claim to be the only one who has a right to decide what happens to their body. What about the right of that little human being who's probably saying "What about me? Don't I have any rights?" Do they understand there is a human being inside their body and they are taking away the right of that child to decide what happens to them?
They are doing the very thing to that baby they claim to have a right for themselves in making their own decision about their body. How can you do that, when you're the one who put that baby in a position where they have no choice, but you want that choice for yourself? You don't want the government making your choices but you think it's OK for you to take away that baby's choice?
Mary Guarisco
retired
Port Allen