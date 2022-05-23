Misleading statements have been made by others about birth parents and our needs during the discussions of House Bill 450, state Rep. Charles Owen’s bill that would restore the right of access to adult adopted people to their own birth certificate.
We have our own voices and have been using them to tell legislators that we fully support HB450 without discriminatory conditions or restrictions.
Although our names are on the original birth certificate, it is not our record; it belongs only to our adult child. We surrendered all rights in perpetuity at relinquishment. The original birth certificate is not sealed upon relinquishment but only at the finalization of an adoption.
Our children as adults deserve to be treated with dignity and respect and as equals to other non-adopted Louisiana citizens. We were not promised lifelong anonymity from our own children. They are loved and not forgotten.
This bill is about restoring the civil rights of adult adopted people, not reunions. Some suggest that we need protection from our own children. We do not.
If contact is pursued by an adopted person, it would be direct, one on one, as opposed to the alternative of DNA, which exposes all. We are strong, capable women who can take care of our own interactions and relationships. We do not need or want government intrusion into our private lives.
Louisiana Adoption Advisory Board & Birthparents Support Network is joined by Concerned United Birthparents, Catholic Mothers for Truth and Transparency, Origins, M.O.R.E., numerous online parent groups and individual birthparents in asking legislators to pass HB450 without discriminatory amendments.
We are using our voices to make our needs and wants known. Will the legislators listen to us or continue to ignore and silence our voices?
JEANETTE LIVINGSTON
LAAB & Birthparents Support Network
Baton Rouge