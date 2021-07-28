In late June, Senate Bill 156, "Fairness in Women's Sports Act," was vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards. This bill would have prohibited transgender girls from participating in girls' sports teams. Sadly, after the recent special session of the Legislature, the governor's veto was not overridden. SB156 was defeated.
Each person on this earth has been given a gift of life by God, and a physical body in which to live that life. Those physical bodies are either male or female according to God's plan. That truth is clear in the first book of the Bible: "So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them" (Genesis 1:27, King James version). God doesn't make mistakes; we do. Most people recognize that boys' bodies are different and stronger than girls' bodies. Girls will very likely be injured and statistics will be altered when boys who think that they are girls compete in girls' sports.
In the article "A Conservative argument against trans discrimination," (July 22) Stephanie Grace states that Edwards thinks this is a discrimination issue, and that business leaders see this as a "dollars and cents" issue for Louisiana. It is neither. It is a moral issue.
Transgender youngsters are confused. They need help, parental, religious, psychological and medical to recognize the biological reality of their bodies and God's plan for their life. To allow and encourage them in their transgender confusion is hurtful to them and morally wrong. They need guidance to see what God saw: "And God saw everything that he had made, and behold, it was very good." (Genesis 1:21).
JOHN WATSON
Catholic priest
Baton Rouge