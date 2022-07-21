When discussing the Founding Fathers' thoughts on religion, two points usually stand out. First, they felt that there should be absolute freedom to worship in an individual's religion of choice. Second, they believed that the church and state should be separate entities, neither interfering in the affairs of the other.
It seems that the issue of abortion has finally placed the church and state on a collision course. The problem is that the religious right somehow seems to think that since abortion is a sin in their view, it should also be a crime. Apparently, burning in hell for eternity is not enough punishment to satisfy them, even though it’s good enough for God. I’m compelled to remind them that not all sins are crimes. Lord help us all if coveting ever becomes punishable by law.
Choosing to have an abortion has got to be a heart-wrenching decision but, since everyone's situation is different, it's impossible for me to pass a blanket judgment on a woman who ultimately chooses that option. It is a decision between her, the father, her God and her conscience. Unless I am prepared to adopt the child or provide lifetime assistance toward the child’s welfare, I have no right to judge. Nor should anyone else.
We already have more criminals in jail than we know what to do with, all of whom are serving time for crimes that negatively impacted the lives of others. Are we really prepared to begin incarcerating people for a crime that impacts no one’s lives but their own?
SAL RAGUSA
Air Force (ret.)
Old Jefferson